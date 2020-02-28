W
hen 16-year-old Valerie Tauro sits down to play one of her classical pieces on the piano, anyone who hasn’t heard her play tends to be blown away, and in some cases gasp.
The gasps aren’t because of her age or appearance, they’re simply because they can’t believe how talented of a piano player Tauro is.
The Benjamin Russell junior’s skills are on display every Sunday morning as she performs as the pianist for the 11 a.m. traditional service at Alexander City First United Methodist Church on Green Street.
At the service she plays a prelude or offertory, hymns and any special song she works on with the choir.
Tauro began playing the piano 10 years ago after watching her older brother practice. After attempting to play herself, she gradually got better and began taking lessons.
“I always used to watch him practice so then I started playing things by ear and I took lessons and then started learning music,” Tauro said.
At just 16, Tauro now plays in front of hundreds and even thousands of people and has the ability to play a wide range of music and several instruments.
“I still get really nervous every Sunday, but I just say a prayer each time before I play,” Tauro said. “The best part is actually when I start to play. It’s always nerve-racking at first but then when I start playing I never want it to end.”
Sandra Stark has been Tauro’s piano teacher from the very beginning and has seen her grow year after year into an outstanding piano player because of her dedication.
The two meet at Stark’s home at 6:30 a.m. every Wednesday for a 30-minute piano lesson and oftentimes, Stark said the lesson is the highlight of Tauro’s day because she loves playing the piano so much.
“She’s very dedicated,” Stark said. “Her diligence and commitment is really what sets her apart and she’s very smart. She loves classical music and she’ll just listen to so many different songs which is rare for someone that age. She just loves it.”
In addition to playing the piano at church, Stark said Tauro has played at weddings, formal recitals, Christmas recitals and more. No matter the venue, Stark said those in the audience are in awe of Tauro’s skills.
“When she gets through playing a recital people actually gasp because they’re so impressed,” Stark said. “Another funny story happened after a recital one time. Valerie’s dad is a local pediatrician and the day after the recital, several students walked into her dad’s office. Valerie’s dad was complimenting them on how well they played but almost every student said, ‘No way, are you kidding? Valerie is the one that played amazing.’”
Aside from piano, Tauro has played the violin for 12 years and is a percussionist in Benjamin Russell High School’s marching band and symphonic bands.
Benjamin Russell band director Dale Bloodworth said her versatility and dedication are what make her special.
“She’s a leader in our band program,” Bloodworth said. “She’s very talented and more than that, she’s very hardworking. It’s important to her that she’s seen by her peers to work at her craft and she’s a mentor. Outside of that, she’s a musician in the band and super dependable and talented. She can play anything we put in front of her and is a really transcendent high school player.”
Tauro’s love of music is a big reason she wants to pursue a career in music in the future.
“For me I just love it and it’s a good way to try and de-stress and it’s a way to try and express myself,” Tauro said. “As a career I would like to be a concert pianist so that’s why this is good experience being able to play in front of people at church and concerts.”
Bloodworth has known Tauro for several years and from what he’s seen, he knows she’ll be successful in whatever she tries to do.
“It’s not very usual a junior in high school can jump from classic piano to snare drum and other instruments,” Bloodworth said. “She’s been willing to try and do different things. She’s tough as nails and a great student at the top of her class. She’s just a very special human being.”