Russell Medical is offering COVID-19 vaccines to teachers and staff of Alexander City Schools.
“We received additional vaccines from the Alabama Department of Public Health,” Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said. “We know we can handle the school system and Russell Medical and CEO Jim Peace were happy to reach out to city school leaders to make it available to them. We are going to vaccinate willing faculty, staff and employees.”
Foy said school staff and teachers meet ADPH’s 1B criteria to be vaccinated at this time.
Alexander City Schools spokesperson Jessica Sanford said teachers are ready.
“When we surveyed teachers we had about 60% interest in getting vaccinated,” Sanford said.
About half of the teachers will receive their vaccine Friday, Jan. 29 and the other half will receive vaccines Friday, Feb. 5 at Russell Medical. Sanford said city schools will have a virtual day Feb. 5 and then again for the second dose of the vaccine. Sanford said more information about the virtual dates will also be sent out via SchoolCast and social media to remind parents.
Russell Medical allotted 240 Moderna vaccines for city schools but that is not all that will benefit.
“With our extra vaccines we will vaccinate those 75 and older if they call Thursday to set up an appointment,” Foy said. “We anticipate those slots for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to fill up quickly.
Foy said those 75 and older wanting the vaccine should call Russell Medical community relations Thursday at 256-329-7145 to sign up for an appointment.
Foy is hopeful Russell Medical can offer COVID-19 vaccines.
“We have petitioned the state for as many vaccinations as possible,” Foy said. “Russell Medical wants to be able to offer the vaccinations to the public.”
Friday city schools’ staff will arrive at Russell Medical in shifts to get the vaccinations. Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford is pleased to see staff getting vaccinated.
“I want to express my sincere gratitude to Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace and the staff that is making this happen,” Lankford said. “I love the partnership we have and the community support we receive. I know this can be echoed for our teachers and staff because without this partnership, this would not be possible.”