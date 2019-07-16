Purchasing agent Miles Hamlet brought the Alexander City City Council some good financial news at its meeting Monday.
Hamlet told the council the city and its employees stand to save $11,232 a year with a new three-year contract for uniforms with Cintas. And the city may reap in the low six figures when it auctions surplus equipment and unneeded personal property.
The council approved resolutions authorizing Mayor Tommy Spraggins to dispose of the surplus equipment and sign the contract with Cintas. The city and its employees split the cost of uniforms 50/50.
The city will auction old tractors, trucks and other equipment on www.govdeals.com, as well as advertising them online and in local newspapers.
“I am confident we can get a return in six figures,” Hamlet told the council. “Last year we made about $85,000.”
Asked for more specificity after the meeting, Hamlet said he expects the auctions to net in the low $100,000s. The money would be put into the city’s general fund.
The equipment to be auctioned applies to equipment ranging from model years 1978 to 2007 and includes Ford and Chevrolet trucks, a New Holland tractor, a John Deere Gator and a SCAG mower, as well as used auto parts, oil-filled circuit breakers, light meters, light poles and scrap metal and wire.
In other action at the meeting:
• The council approved the purchase of a precast culvert pipe from Foley Products Co. of Clanton for $26,248. The pipe is going to be installed between the city’s existing inert landfill on North Central Avenue and a newly acquired 40 acres to expand the landfill and will help provide access to the new section. With the access, the city can also excavate and use its own dirt in the landfill. Without the expansion, the landfill could accept material for only another two or three years, according to public works director Gerard Brewer, who said it may be that long before the Alabama Department of Environmental Management gives final approval for the city to begin using the expanded portion.
• Newly hired Lake Martin Tourism Association executive director Rhonda Saunders was introduced to the council to conclude her first day on the job. Saunders said the area needs to get more of its share of $15.5 billion spent on tourism in Alabama in 2018.
“We need to start tracking our area, whether the people coming here are day trippers or overnighters and where they’re coming from,” she said. “I think we’re getting a lot of day trippers. Getting that knowledge is how we can expand our footprint. Our goal is to make our visitors’ experience so memorable to Lake Martin that they’ll come back and they’ll tell others.”
• City finance director Sandy Stanbrough said department heads are being given information this week to begin forming recommendations for the fiscal year 2020 budget.
• Jared Palmer of Tuscaloosa, who has formed a nonprofit group to raise awareness of working wages, requested the council approve an ordinance calling for a $15 hourly minimum wage in Alexander City.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council begins at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the courthouse downtown.