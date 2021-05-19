The Alexander City City Council held an executive session at its Monday's meeting again.
The otherwise mundane meeting was suspended for 80 minutes as the council held discussions about economic development opportunities. After it returned to its regular session, it authorized the mayor to sign documents, grants and contracts related to a proposed Project Clean Water should it develop.
The council also declared three Stryker ambulance cots as surplus to allow them to be sold and to avoid annual preventative maintenance costs.
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved minutes of its May 3 meeting and May 6 work session
• Approved an ordinance to convey the Alabama Food Group building to the Lake Martin Area Industrial Development Authority for commercial purposes
• Reappointed Madolyn Radney to the library board
• Authorized the mayor to execute an agreement with Garver for pavement maintenance at Thomas C. Russell Field Airport
• Qualified four engineering firms until 2024 for possible infrastructure projects
• Qualified one firm for grant application development through 2024
• Declared furniture at the old city hall and police department as surplus
• Authorized the mayor to execute 2021 Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Reports for Sugar Creek and Coley Creek Wastewater Treatment facilities
• Authorized applications for Alabama Department of Transportation TAP grants for ADA compliant sidewalks at the new municipal complex and connecting to the neighboring soccer fields
• Authorized the mayor to execute a contract to lease a copier from ABS Business Systems
• Approved an annual request for the Celebrate Freedom event for Saturday, July 3
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 7.