Alexander City Schools asked parents to plan for potential school closure next week, a measure that will be made only if "absolutely necessary," as 65 students and staff were COVID-positive as of Monday afternoon, up from 51 on Friday.
At the height of the delta-variant peak, 80 students and employees were infected system-wide on Sept. 3.
"We are facing increased difficulty with staffing our schools due to the number of employees who are positive or quarantined with COVID-19," the school system said in an email sent to parents Monday. According to the email, several in their substitute teacher roster are also sick, making it difficult to cover employee absences.
Should cases continue to rise, "it may be necessary to move to remote learning next week," Alexander City Schools wrote. "It is our top priority to keep the doors of our schools open and our students on campus. A decision to shift Alexander City Schools to remote learning will only be made if absolutely necessary. We encourage you and your family to have a plan in place should a shift to remote learning come to pass."
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, sufficient staffing has been the biggest obstacle for Alexander City and Tallapoosa County schools in keeping campuses open for face-to-face learning. In the 2021-2022 school year, however, Alex City Schools has only one school closure so far at Jim Pearson Elementary School, which went remote within two weeks of students returning to class in August.
As of Monday, eight Jim Pearson employees were COVID-positive, about 10 percent of the school, the highest of any of the school district's five campuses. Stephens Elementary School currently has the most students positive, with 15 infected as of Monday, only three school days into the spring semester.