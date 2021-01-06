Alexander City Schools will resume brick-and-mortar classes for the time being despite rumors of a switch to virtual learning, superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford confirmed Wednesday morning.
"The percent of positive cases within Alexander City Schools does not meet the 3% threshold to shift to remote learning as outlined in our 'Return to Learn' plan at this time," Alex City Schools public relations specialist Jessica Sanford said.
According to the school system's "Return to Learn" plan outlined earlier this school year, a school switches to virtual learning when 3% of its student population is COVID-19 positive.
At present two Alex City schools have students who are COVID-19 positive, including three students at Radney Elementary (about 1% of students) and nine students at Benjamin Russell (about 1% of students).
Ten Alex City Schools staff or faculty members are also currently COVID-19 positive, including four at Jim Pearson Elementary, five at Radney Elementary and one at Benjamin Russell.
Another factor in maintaining face-to-face learning is the availability of substitute teachers, Sanford said.
"If we have multiple faculty members either (COVID-19) positive or in quarantine due to a close contact and are unable to secure subs, we would have to consider a move to remote learning," she said.
Dr. Lankford said Alex City Schools would try to give 48-hour notice before going remote. In the meantime, the school system reminds parents to keep the schools updated on COVID-19 cases or exposures.
"We continue to ask parents to keep their children at home if they exhibit any symptoms, as that helps limit the spread," Sanford said. "Dr. Lankford and our nursing staff monitor numbers daily. We do ask that parents to have a contingency plan in place. If the numbers increase rapidly (Alex City Schools) will make the decision to go to remote learning."