Construction of a new Benjamin Russell High School may turn into a $74,450,000 project.
An amended funding agreement with local municipalities will allow the Alexander City Board of Education to raise $26.5 million to cover the construction of the new school, on top of the $48 million borrowed in 2020.
The agreement, approved by the Alexander City City Council by 4-2 vote Friday, amends a 2020 funding agreement that will allow the school board to finance another $26.5 million for the project. The bonds are backed by city and county sales tax and property tax.
A corresponding tax ordinance amendment still pending approval by the city council is likely to come to a vote on March 7. The tweak in tax code does not raise Alexander City's sales tax, but reallocates more of the proceeds to the schools.
The Tallapoosa County Commission also held a called meeting last week to extend its one-cent sales tax to help finance the new school. The resolution, passed unanimously (Commissioner John McKelvey was absent), prevents the commission from being able to remove the tax until after the school board’s next bond issue is repaid.
School superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said construction is necessary to bring Benjamin Russell to the 21st century.
"The ability to expand our career tech programs, strengthen our academic offerings and enhance our extracurricular facilities will benefit our students and community for years to come," Lankford said in a statement Friday.
The school board set out to build a new Benjamin Russell campus last year, purchasing property at the corner of U.S. Highway 280 and State Highway 63 for $500,0000. The project stalled in August, however, when the lowest contract bid came back more than $20 million over the $48 million raised in bonds. Other issues with the site, including its rocky, hilly terrain as well as associated road work led the school board to start looking at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex as a location.
The deal, "after much discussion and negotiating," according to the resolution, was approved by the city council and school board in two back-to-back meetings Friday. The resolution included a memorandum of understanding, in which the school system agreed to pay $600,000 for an 88-acre portion of the city park.
The city council also had a first reading of the sales tax amendment, which would remove the $750,0000 annual cap on the educational portion of the city's sales tax, effective October 2023. If passed, the school board has agreed to convey its U.S. 280 property, purchased in February 2021 from Allen Oil Co., to the city in return.
The 12-point deal also stipulates the school board convey roughly 12 acres of the Radney Elementary School property, which borders the Sportplex, to the city, including the kitchen, dining hall and basketball facilities.
School superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford first announced the Sportplex as the future site of Benjamin Russell at the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce's State of Education luncheon in November, initially looking at the baseball fields.
But the City of Alexander City is not the only bureaucracy the school board must go through to build there. The park was created in 1986 out of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, and to convert its use would require permission from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) and the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Unlike the rest of the park, the covenant does not apply to the 88-acre parcel of forest being sold to the school board, though the city still needs ADECA's permission to grant easement for a driveway. If ADECA says no, the U.S. 280-Sportplex land swap between the city and school board becomes null and void, but the tax amendment still stands.
"A survey has not been conducted yet to establish exact boundaries," Lankford said, but the parcel will be "above the softball fields, towards the back of the Sportplex."
In 2020, the city, county and school board reached a funding agreement allowing the schools to fund $48 million in bonds for the high school project, as well as $6.3 million for renovation of the existing Benjamin Russell and Alexander City Middle School campuses, "for consolidation of middle school and upper elementary school grades." An additional $26.5 million bond issue will allow Alex City Schools to spend up to $74.5 million on the new high school.