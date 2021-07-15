Alexander City Schools has announced it will be providing all kindergarten through 12th-grade students their required school supplies using federal COVID-relief funding.
"All supplies will be delivered to the local schools and will be available for your student in their homeroom," Alex City Schools told parents on its Facebook page. "No need to pick up."
Nationwide, school supplies are expected to cost as much as $270 per student this year, according to a recent KPMG survey, but aside from a few miscellaneous items, families will not have to purchase their own materials this year.
"Based on last year's (enrollment), we are estimating the cost to be approximately $100,000," Alex City Schools public relations specialist Jessica Sanford said.
Still, that represents only a fraction of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding Alex City Schools has been allocated by the federal government. In addition to the $3.7 million in ESSER II funding earlier this year, the school system has been allocated another $8.4 million in ESSER III funding. Sanford said the school supplies will be paid for using the latter.
"This is an approved expenditure based on the criteria for the use of ESSER III funding," she said. "Obviously, there are various mandates for this funding but as a district we felt that it is important to use funds in a way that will be most beneficial to our families if/when we can."
For those who already purchased school supplies, "we encourage you to use those supplies at home, save them to resupply your student throughout the school year or simply return them to the vendor," Alex City Schools said on Facebook.