Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford elected Friday to end the requirements for graded assignments for all students who are currently in good standing.
In a letter sent out to parents of Alex City students, Lankford said with the COVID-19 pandemic and devastation from Sunday’s severe storms, he made the decision to adjust the distance-learning program that began April 6.
Moving forward, all current assignments and assessment are due by 3 p.m. May 1 and no new graded assignments should be scheduled beyond May 1 unless a student is not considered in good standing as of the end of the third nine weeks. Good standing is defined as a student with a passing average for the year.
Advanced placement (AP) and dual-enrollment courses will continue to follow their designed plan through their AP teachers and college professors.
Current distance learning grades for the fourth nine-week semester can only benefit a student’s academic standing. If the average of the fourth nine week grades causes a drop in the overall yearly average, only the first three nine weeks will be calculated.
Students in academic failure will have until May 15 to complete grade/credit recovery assignments. These students may also be required to attend an online or digital summer school in order to advance to the next grade.
Digital devices will remain with the students in an effort to continue remediation and advancement of academic standards and skills. Alex City Schools will use the Edgenuity online learning platform effective May 4 with learning labs and technology help lines to assist parents with how to navigate it. A digital devise collection will be scheduled at a date later in the summer and information regarding that will be sent from each school.
Teachers will continue to monitor and reach out to students through May 15.
“We want you to know that the entire Alexander City Schools family is lifting you up in our thoughts and prayers as we move forward during these unprecedented times,” Lankford said in the letter.