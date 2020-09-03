With Alexander City Schools set to open Sept. 8, its capital projects are well underway, according to superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford.
“We are on pace for construction at Jim Pearson,” Lankford said. “But with new traffic patterns it will be kinda crazy.”
Lankford wants to remind parents, teachers and students of this new change going into the school year and asks for patience all around.
The new high school is still in discussions between the landowner of the proposed site and also Alabama Department of Transportation.
“We’re hoping to know more real soon,” Lankford said. “We’re moving at a good pace. We just want to make sure we’re doing all the appropriate work with ALDOT.”
Lankford has located a potential space for the new virtual academy and hopes to sign a contract on the building on Sept. 15.
“They are still working on getting it ready for us,” he said.
In other school preparation, all teachers, administrators and office workers are asked to work virtually Friday, so the custodial company can come in and deep clean all of the schools. This will ensure a clean environment for when students arrive on the first day.
“We also want to make sure our teachers are socially distancing,” Lankford said. “We’re discouraging them from going to lunch together because if one gets infected and we’re not socially distancing, it could pose a problem. Losing six to 10 teachers is a difficult thing for us to overcome.”
At its special-called meeting Wednesday morning, Alexander City Board of Education approved new three hires.