The Alexander City Board of Education adopted an emergency resolution Wednesday that will allow them to find a new contractor for Jim Pearson Elementary School's flood-damaged kindergarten wing, in hopes of making it habitable by the first day of school.
Jim Pearson, which remained open this past school year despite building renovations, was dealt another blow in May when a severe thunderstorm caused a residential sewer line to overflow, flooding a half dozen classrooms with sewage.
As it transpired, however, before the storm, building contractor Amason & Associates had run a piece of equipment over the sewer line, knocking the manhole cover loose which later led to sewage spilling over during the excessive rainfall.
Until Wednesday, Amason had assumed responsibility for the damage, but now Alex City Schools has opted to take the matter into their own hands.
"(Amason's) timelines and my timelines are not adding up," Alex City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said, adding that he'd rather find a contractor willing to redo the entire floor as opposed to just patching the damaged areas. "Picture it as if it was in your house — all of the living room was underwater (but) only part of the tile is showing defect. They only want to replace that and I know that down the road there's going to be other issues."
Following a recommendation from the superintendent (read by deputy superintendent Dr. Beverly Price, as Lankford was in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure Wednesday), the school board voted unanimously to take over the flood damage repairs, which will allow them to turn the estimated $55,000 project over to a speedier, more thorough contractor. The emergency resolution also allows Alex City Schools to skip the normal 15- to 30-day period required to allow contractors to submit quotes.
While the school system will have to pay another contractor in the meantime, according to Lankford, that amount will be withheld from its final payment to Amason once the Jim Pearson renovation project is complete. In other words, costs incurred in the sewer back-up will not have to be covered by the taxpayer.
Rather, the point, Lankford said via Zoom Wednesday, is to get the project finished by early August, so that the classrooms are habitable by the first day of school Aug. 18.
"I want to ensure our teachers, students and parents we will have this completed before the opening of school," he said.
As for the rest of the renovation project — still being done by Amason — the chance of an early-August completion grows ever more slim. The project still has to pass an overhead safety inspection from the state before it can move on to the next phase of construction. While originally scheduled for Friday, according to Lankford the contractor has now canceled the inspection due to lack-of-preparedness.
"So that does not make me feel very good," Lankford said.
Alex City Schools broke ground on the Jim Pearson renovation last year in hopes of having the new addition linking the campus's two separate buildings completed by this month. Due to a combination of rain delays and a construction superintendent that had to be fired, however, Amason has pushed back that completion date to Sep. 4 at the latest.
"The new portion of that building is not within the timeline or scope that we had hoped it would be at this point," Lankford said. "However, that does not prohibit us from functioning as a school. It's the same way we've been doing it for almost a year now; (the construction) has just been sectioned off."