Jake Arthur / The Outlook

An Alexander City Schools bus parked at the bus shop at Benjamin Russell High School Sept. 17.

 Jake Arthur

Alexander City Schools is past its peak.

For the past week, the school system has sustained a COVID-19 caseload of zero, superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford told the Alexander City Board of Education Tuesday, down from about 80 cases system-wide in early September.

"Knock on a lot of wood, but for the last few weeks we've had zeros across the board," he said. "The teachers that weather the storm, I just again want to publicly acknowledge what they're doing right now."

As of Wednesday, the school system had already broken its streak, after one student tested positive for COVID-19 at Stephens Elementary School. However, for the past month, the school system has managed to keep its COVID caseload in the single digits across all six campuses, despite lifting their indoor mask mandate Oct. 12.

So far, only one school, Jim Pearson Elementary School, has had to switch to remote learning this academic year. The campus shut within two weeks of the first day of school in August with, at its peak, 31 students and seven employees COVID-positive.

