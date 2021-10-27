For the past week, the school system has sustained a COVID-19 caseload of zero, superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford told the Alexander City Board of Education Tuesday, down from about 80 cases system-wide in early September.
"Knock on a lot of wood, but for the last few weeks we've had zeros across the board," he said. "The teachers that weather the storm, I just again want to publicly acknowledge what they're doing right now."
As of Wednesday, the school system had already broken its streak, after one student tested positive for COVID-19 at Stephens Elementary School. However, for the past month, the school system has managed to keep its COVID caseload in the single digits across all six campuses, despite lifting their indoor mask mandate Oct. 12.
So far, only one school, Jim Pearson Elementary School, has had to switch to remote learning this academic year. The campus shut within two weeks of the first day of school in August with, at its peak, 31 students and seven employees COVID-positive.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
1 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southerly winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...All of central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects or
holiday decorations. Tree limbs and damaged or weakened trees
could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&