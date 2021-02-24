Tuesday's Alexander City Board of Education meeting was prefaced with several student awards.
"It's always a great opportunity when we get to recognize our students. That's the reason why we exist as teachers and as a school system," Alex City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said. "Tonight, we will recognize members for their academic performance as well as their musical performance."
First to be recognized was Alexander City Middle School eighth-grader Julia Walters, who scored a 22 on the ACT over the summer.
Lankford said he met Walters two years ago when he first arrived as superintendent.
"I made the comment to her mother, 'she is wise and mature beyond her years,'" he said. "I didn't realize it at the time just how smart this young lady was."
While normally the ACT college entrance exam is taken by high school students, Walters' score of 22 as a middle-schooler was "already college ready," Lankford said.
"Guys, that's amazing for anyone," he said. "But for a seventh-grader I could not be (prouder) of this individual."
Lankford presented Walters with a certificate on behalf of the board as well as a new challenge: "I really think that you could be our next National Merit Scholar, okay?"
Band directors Dale Bloodworth, of Benjamin Russell, and Greg Coggin of Alex City Middle School were also in attendance Tuesday to shout out six of their students who had received distinctions in the district honor band and All-State music program.
Benjamin Russell students Marley McCollum and William Schouten were congratulated for receiving Red Band placement in Alabama's All-State band, while trombone player George Ammons was congratulated for his district honor band recognition.
"Both Marley and Will earned the top scores in our district," Bloodworth said. "And we're talking about against students in Auburn, Opelika, private schools in Montgomery. Fantastic accomplishment for those three children."
At the middle school level, Coggin recognized district honor band qualifiers Katelyn Hawkins and Jazrienne Revalde and all-state band qualifier Anna Michal McCaleb. McCaleb was also top scorer in the district.
"You Red Band people, that's the best of the best," said school board member Denise Bates, a self-described 10-year band parent survivor. "I hope everybody understands how hard that is and what an accomplishment that is, especially this year when you're having to do it on your own."