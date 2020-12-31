Alexander City Schools still plans to return to face-to-face learning on Monday following two weeks of scheduled holiday break.
"The current numbers don't meet our percentages outlined in our 'return to learn' plan to close any of our schools," Alex City Schools public relations specialist Jessica Sanford said Thursday. "However, as parents and faculty report positive cases over the next few days and weeks that could change."
According to Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) data, 254 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tallapoosa County in the last 14 days.
As of Thursday, five Benjamin Russell students and one staff member are currently confirmed positive for COVID-19, according to Alex City Schools' COVID-19 data. Four staff members at Radney Elementary and one staff member at Jim Pearson Elementary are also currently confirmed positive.
The central office is reminding parents to report any new positive cases to the district nurse.