Alexander City Schools shared its architectural drawings for the new Benjamin Russell High School campus to be built on U.S. Highway 280 in a video featuring superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford earlier this month.
"We have confirmed the location and have a contingency contract awaiting our architect, civil engineering, ALDOT (Alabama Department of Transportation), and ADEM (Alabama Department of Environmental Management)," Lankford said.
Architecture firm Lathan and Associates drew up the designs, which Lankford shared with Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president Ed Collari in the chamber's "State of Education" video series.
The new school will be located on the corner of 280 and Highway 63, which has drawn concern from some community members over traffic safety.
Lankford said Alex City Schools is working with ALDOT to improve the safety of the intersection.
"It will be visible from 280 but we will have our main access off of Highway 63," Lankford told Collar. "I want a safe entrance and exit for my students, for my faculty, and that was priority for me going into this venture."
Benjamin Russell's current campus on Cherokee Road opened its doors in 1950 and was considered "the most modern high school in Alabama," according to Alex City Schools' website. The school was built by Robert Russell, son of Russell Corp. founder Benjamin Russell, without any state or federal funding.
Plans for a new campus, better equipped for today's technology demands, have been over a year and a half in the making, pre-dating Lankford's administration. Construction will cost an estimated $40 million using funds already secured through Alexander City City Council and Tallapoosa County Commission.
"It is sitting in the bank waiting on us to actually start building this school," Lankford said.
Lankford expects to break ground on site preparations on March 1, with completion forecast for December 2022.
"We will have a new Benjamin Russell High School that will be state of the art; it will look amazing," Lankford said. "I am theming all of our schools in the renovation process to look a particular way where when somebody sees the school they go 'oh, that's Alex City.' And I think that's important."
Alexander City Schools is also currently undergoing renovations of Jim Pearson Elementary and is just finishing the deconstruction phase, Lankford said.
“We’re actually connecting the schools," he said. "That was a big push for me because I had a kindergarten and pre-K building that was not connected to the main building.”
The renovations will also include a new library and offices with completion expected by July, Lankford said.
"We shouldn't have any problems coming back in next year," he said.
Alex City Schools return from winter break on Jan. 4.