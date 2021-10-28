Alexander City Schools says it's "managing" a food shortage issue that briefly put it in the national spotlight earlier this month, when the school system warned parents a breakdown in their food vendor's supply chain could impact their meal program.
Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford, who spoke with Fox News on the issue, told the board of education he planned to purchase additional freezers that will allow them to buy in bulk.
The school system first brought the issue to light in an Oct. 9 Facebook post, stating "Alexander City Schools, like many schools across the nation, is experiencing supply chain issues with our food vendors. As you know, breakfast and lunch is served daily in our schools. In previous weeks we have not received our food deliveries due to suppliers who are short on supplies, drivers and even warehouse employees."
The school system said "breakfast may be impacted more so than lunch in the coming weeks" and asked parents to feed their children breakfast before school, or send them to class with a snack.
The shortage has since become a political talking point.
"Alabama schools are having trouble keeping their lunchrooms operating because of supply chain problems, but today the Alabama BOE will consider making CRT [critical race theory] even more against the rules than they already have," political columnist Kyle Whitmire tweeted.
On Monday, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Anniston) also weighed in on Twitter, stating, "Alabama families are struggling and now schools, in MY district, are unable to feed children because of the supply chain issues being perpetuated by the Biden administration's policies."
Alexander City Schools has since clarified that no students have been — or will be — denied breakfast or lunch, but their options may be more limited.
"Speaking just briefly on the food supply chain issues, we are managing that very well," Lankford told the school board at their regular meeting Tuesday. "I am very proud of the [child nutrition program] staff. We do have some issues like everybody else does, but we're going to make sure all required meals are provided every single day. It may not be what's on the menu but it will meet the nutritional standards that are outlined by USDA."
Last month, the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) said food supply shortages were affecting every public-school district in Alabama. Alexander City Schools, which renewed its contract with lunchroom vendor Southern Foodservice earlier this year, has since made an effort to diversify its food supply by opening accounts with other vendors, according to its Facebook post.
More than 60 percent of the city's students were eligible for free or reduced meals last school year.