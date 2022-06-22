Alexander City Schools is once again offering a summer feeding program to the public and will be providing nutritious meals for local children over the next several weeks.
Breakfast and lunch will be offered throughout the week at schools from now until July 22, with Stephens Elementary and Benjamin Russell High School serving the majority of meals.
Any child 18 and under, including toddlers, can be provided breakfast and a lunch as part of the program at no additional charge.
However, unlike previous years, the program is under a redesigned format, with the school district creating a dedicated department solely focused on child nutrition.
According to the school district’s child nutrition director, Donette Worthy, a management company previously oversaw the program, but school leaders have decided to bring the program back in-house, and have hired a local team for its ongoing development.
Worthy in fact was hired as program director in March, a new position in of itself, after spending seven years as the director for Tuscaloosa County Schools’ child nutrition program. Worthy has in total 11 years of experience in the area, and is hoping to expand the program in the months and years ahead.
“I was hired to bring in some new ideas and replicate some things that we did successfully in Tuscaloosa and do them here as well,” she said.
Among those ideas include founding a farm to school program and partnering with the Agricultural Department at Benjamin Russell High School.
In anticipation for the summer feeding program, Worthy explained that her team has undergone extensive training and learned various USDA regulations as well as health department codes.
Worthy notes that child meal preparation is unique compared to the rest of the food service industry.
“Child nutrition is a lot different than just a restaurant. We're different in that we do things with our own style so we have brought in kid-approved and tested recipes that will help revamp the program,” she said.
In terms of nutrition, Worthy added that she strives for a balance with a good supply of fresh fruits and vegetables as well as occasional desserts like cookies or a slice of cake. Lunch entrees often consist of a meat, vegetables, fruit and then a drink like milk, while breakfast could include a chicken biscuit, eggs, pancakes or cereal.
Besides a healthy variety of food, Worthy explained that consistent meals are crucial for a child's long-term development and educational success.
“That's actually one of the most important things to get right because a hungry child cannot learn,” Worthy said.
The program’s benefits, however, far exceed the classroom as Worthy added that the summer feeding initiative helps children that may have limited access to nutritious food or for families that face food insecurity.
“One of my favorite times of the year is actually summer because I feel like that we can serve the community more because kids are not readily available as they are during school time,” she said. “So we actually get to go out into the community and get to the kids that cannot get to us because those are the kids that if you're not careful, can get left behind.”
Worthy said she is hoping to incorporate a mobile feeding bus in the summers ahead to strengthen community outreach and address further food needs.
“The stronger you build that next generation, the stronger your community's gonna be, because they are the ones that are going to take it over. So that's the angle that I come at it with. Everything I do is for the kids,” Worthy said.
Meals are available at schools Monday through Friday throughout the summer, with breakfast from 7:15 a.m to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.