Alexander City Schools on Monday released new guidelines in terms of contact tracing for students exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
Staff members participated in a webinar with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and received new guidelines for close contacts as well as sending students home with potential virus symptoms.
“One of the things we’ve said in the past is if you exhibit one of the three major symptoms — loss of smell or taste, shortness of breath or sudden onset cough — we would immediately begin contact tracing any of our students who were in the 6:15 rule,” superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said in a video. “This means any student within 6 feet for longer than 15 minutes with the student who exhibited those symptoms, we would send not only the student with the symptoms home but also all of those close contacts.”
According to ADPH, this has now changed.
“We think this is a good thing for our school system because we’re going ot be able to keep more students in the classroom,” Lankford said.
The new guideline is if a student comes to the nurse with a sudden onset of loss of taste or smell, that’s the only major symptom that will trigger nurses and administrative staff to begin the close contact listing.
“Other than that we will wait for that student to come back with a positive test before we will do close contact with other students and have them remain out of the building,” Lankford said. “So again, students will be able to stay in the school until we get confirmation of the test.”
Aside from this new procedure, Lankford wants to remind parents everyone must continue to wear a facial covering.
“Proper facial (personal protective equipment) is required and that’s especially true when on our school buses,” Lankford said. “As it was dictated in our Return to Learn plan, regardless of age we must wear out mask when on the bus. That’s simply due to close proximity in the restricted are that we have.”
Lankford reiterated that does include children in grades kindergarten through second grade.
“I’ve spoken with the transportation director and we will be enforcing this strictly from this point forward,” Lankford said. “So parents, please be reminded to get on the bus and ride the bus your student must have proper facial PPE.”
Overall though, Lankford feels the start of the school year has gone well and thanks everyone for having patience and being flexible during these unprecedented times.
“I want to thank each of you for what you’re doing and for a great start to this school year,” Lankford said. “We understood there would be some challenges but so far together we’ve been able to overcome those challenges.”
Lankford encourages anyone who needs assistance to contact the central office, the schools’ principals or students’ teachers.
“We want everyone to stay safe,” he said.