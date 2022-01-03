Alexander City Schools has reinstated its mask mandate as Tallapoosa County records the highest average number of COVID-19 cases per day since the pandemic began.
"Due to the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases in our community, upon return, proper facial PPE will be required for all faculty, staff and students," the school system announced on its Facebook page Monday, with a graphic of a wildcat in a surgical mask. "[Alexander City Schools] will also be adopting the new CDC guidelines for both exposure and positive cases."
Students will return to class Thursday following a two-and-half week winter break, long enough for the omicron variant to vault Tallapoosa County's COVID-19 caseload to new highs. When school got out Dec. 17, the county was averaging only 11 new cases per day; as of Jan. 1, Tallapoosa County was up to 57 new cases per day on average, excluding COVID-19 cases detected using at-home tests.
Alexander City Schools' mask mandate will apply everywhere indoors, regardless of vaccination status, superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said in a letter to students and parents Monday. The school system will also be following recent CDC guidance shortening the number of days spent in isolation to five, if asymptomatic on the fifth day of infection, as well as a five-day quarantine for close-contact exposure. The only exemption is for vaccinated individuals who have also received a booster shot.
The new guidance will also limit fan attendance at indoor sporting events to 50 percent, with all spectators required to wear a mask.
"Even though we all wished COVID-19 would go out with 2021, the fact remains it's still here and having a negative impact on our community!" Lankford stated. "If we work together and follow these guidelines, I feel we can overcome the surge and see a decrease in positive cases and move back to a level of normalcy within a few weeks."
Monday's announcement marks the second time this school year that Alexander City Schools has reinstated its mask mandate, the first being just before the start of the fall semester. The school district rescinded the requirement on Oct. 9, with six students and staff members COVID-positive at the time, down from about 80 on Sept. 3.
According to the school system's public COVID-19 data, only one Benjamin Russell High School student is currently known to be positive system-wide. Six faculty members, who returned from break Monday, are currently positive. In his letter, Lankford also reminded parents to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms, and to report any positive cases to the school nurse.