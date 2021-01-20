Alexander City Schools administrators presented school board members with students' tokens of gratitude at their board meeting Tuesday in honor of January's designated school board appreciation month.
Personalized gifts included framed photographs from Jim Pearson Elementary School's groundbreaking ceremony this fall, student-made art from Stephens and Radney elementary school students, 3D-printed pencil holders from Benjamin Russell High School and a virtual musical performance via web link from Alexander City Middle School's advanced singing class.
Administrators thanked school board members for their support during the tumult of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I have always felt the support of the board since day one," Jim Pearson principal Angela Strickland said.