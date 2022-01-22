A new effort to improve K-6 reading skills, a source of consternation in Alexander City ever since standardized testing scores were released in September, is a go.
Last week, Alexander City Schools launched HYPE (Helping Young People Excel), an after-school tutoring program taught by six teachers and a few volunteers. It's the latest initiative deployed by the $12.1 million of COVID relief funds allocated to the school system last year, to make up for learning loss.
District reading coach Kenyatta Simmons, who spearheaded HYPE alongside family and community engagement coordinator Chris Adkins, said the idea for a program outside the classroom had been in the works since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the school system's recent Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) scores spelled out the need. Only 38.5 percent of Alexander City Schools students were proficient in English language arts in 2021; in math, 18.2 percent scored proficiently.
"When we saw our scores, we were like, 'We have to do something; we've got to get our community involved," Simmons said.
The result, HYPE, is somewhat inspired by another backronym, STIC (Student Tutoring in Churches), a project of school superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford's for his prior employer, Sheffield City Schools. Simmons said she wanted to incorporate other community centers as hosts, in addition to churches.
One of the first two volunteers was Staci Pemberton of Lake Martin Trailblazers, formerly known as Campfire Girls, which hosts HYPE on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
"We were wanting to extend our program and outreach to reach more students, to people in the community," she said.
On Thursday, Jim Pearson Elementary School teachers Ellen Price and April Yarbrough were at the Trailblazers hut at the Sportplex, helping students Jardynn Glenn, Holly Chapman and Kaitlyn Benson with their division homework. As of Thursday, 25 students were registered across the three locations (which, in addition to the Sportplex, include the Cooper Community Center and Stone Ridge Baptist Church).
"It's whatever they're working on. It might be math, it might be reading, it might be something on their Chromebook," Price said. "It's all about forming relationships outside of their regular classroom settings."
Literacy is also a priority. While the first hour or so is devoted to homework, "At 5 p.m., we do nothing but reading," Simmons said. "We want to close those reading gaps because of the Alabama Literacy Act."
The new act, which will take effect this year, means third-graders who don't meet third-grade reading standards will have to go to summer school, and possibly repeat a year.
The goal is to expand HYPE next year to include several other locations that have volunteered, Simmons said, as the school system continues to find volunteer tutors. The process includes a background check and a two-hour training on 2nd-, 3rd- and 4th-grade reading and math benchmarks.
"I want them to go through the same things we do, so they can see the standards we're working on," she said.