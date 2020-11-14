As Alex City’s schools go virtual again this Monday, 3.4% of students will be returning to homes without internet access, due to either low income or a lack of broadband infrastructure.
Unlike March, however, the district has had the summer months (and CARES Act coronavirus relief funding) to prepare.
“As a school system it is a difficult decision to move to remote learning, if only for a period of time, as we want to keep students in school as much as possible but must do so in the safest way possible,” Alexander City Schools public relations specialist Jessica Sanford said. “Thankfully, (Alex City Schools) had the foresight to use funds to purchase hotspot devices for students without access to the internet in the event we had to move to virtual teaching and learning.”
In July, Alabama schools received $100 million in CARES Act funding toward devices. This September, Alex City Schools used the funding to buy Kajeet Smartspot devices to distribute among the schools should one of its students without internet be put into quarantine.
“We ordered 200 and I want to say I pushed almost 100 out,” technology coordinator Brad Strother said.
The mobile devices use Verizon cell service to provide students with internet access even in the rural places broadband cables do not reach, thus allowing them to participate in lessons on their school-issued Chromebooks, Strother said.
The hostpots do not give unfettered internet access, however — Kajeet Smartspots block social media sites and streaming services such as Netflix, and with the school being charged per batch of data, service cuts off after 500 MBs per day. Internet is also shut off between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The school board is willing to adapt, however, to students’ unique situations, such as a big high school project.
“I can go in and increase that students’ daily limit,” Strother said.
According to a survey data from Alex City Schools there are just over 100 students without internet access at home — 3.4% of the total student population.
Broken down by school, that’s 5.2% of Jim Pearson students, 5.4% of Stephens students, 4.3% of Radney students, 2.6% of Alex City Middle School students and .6% of Benjamin Russell students.
The survey, sent to parents, did not ask them to specify whether that was due to a lack of broadband infrastructure or simply not being able to afford it.
The former tends to apply to remote areas where internet service providers haven’t deemed it worthwhile to lay broadband cables.
“There’s a lot of rural areas that just don’t have internet,” Strother said.
This is something the state is also trying to tackle with CARES Act funding through the Alabama Broadband Connectivity for Students program also implemented in July. Rather than being paid in school grants the funding is issued in the form of vouchers to families on the free and reduced lunch program. The vouchers offer families a discount on broadband equipment and installation through the nearest partnering internet service provider.
As of yet, however, the program only runs through Dec. 30. In rural areas, where acquiring internet involves not merely plugging in a router but ripping up roads to lay cables, this discount may not go far enough, Tallapoosa County Board of Education director of student services and public relations Casey Davis said.
“If you’re (eligible) you don’t know when this little discount program is going to end,” Davis said. “That’s a major thing that as a state we are going to have to move past.”
Tallapoosa County Schools does not provide its students hotspots, Davis said. County schools are currently continuing face-to-face learning.
Alex City Board of Education does not have information on the number of families who took advantage of the voucher program, but “from the numbers I’ve seen it was a very low percentage of people who applied for it (statewide),” Strother said.
Instead, Alex City Schools took steps to provide students with hotspots should the schools have to return to remote teaching. This stands in sharp contrast with March when public schools across the country had to scramble to accommodate their students.
“When the schools shut down (in March), everything basically just went to ‘we are sending you papers home for students to work on,’” Strother said. “Across the state it was chaos. A lot of the learning was more pen and paper back and forth.”
To prepare for this year, however, Alex City Schools invested not just in the hardware but teaching software that could be used in the classroom and remain familiar to students tuning in from home.
While schools can teach students to adapt, parents are harder to reach.
“The biggest challenge we see it the kids are more technologically advanced than their parents,” Strother said. “It’s been more of a learning curve with the parents.”