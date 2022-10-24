ACS mask update
First day of school at Jim Pearson Elementary School in Alexander City on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

 Jake Arthur / The Outlook

Alexander City Schools announced Monday morning that the school system would switch to remote learning Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26 to help battle an ongoing spread of the flu.

Kaitlin Fleming is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach Kaitlin, email kaitlin.fleming@alexcityoutlook.com.

