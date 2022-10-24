Alexander City Schools announced Monday morning that the school system would switch to remote learning Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26 to help battle an ongoing spread of the flu.
In an announcement sent to parents Monday morning, the school system states that flu cases are rising "with alarming concern" and that current data indicates 20 percent of faculty and close to 20 percent of students are currently absent due to illness.
"These numbers have doubled since last Friday and would likely continue to increase without this brief time apart," the announcement read.
According to the announcement, while the schools are closed, they will be thoroughly sanitized.
"Everyone will return to our schools on Thursday..." the announcement read. "It is our hope that this brief transition to a virtual learning model will give us the opportunity to see the virus subside. It is our hope that this proactive approach will allow time to have our facilities disinfected and to prevent any further spread. Thank you for your understanding."
All extracurricular activities will be canceled while the school system is in remote learning mode. Activities are set to resume on Thursday. But Benjamin Russell High School's parents night will be rescheduled for a later date.
