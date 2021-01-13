Alexander City Schools and Ivy Creek Healthcare are planning a time for school staff and faculty to receive COVID-19 vaccines at Lake Martin Community Hospital, public relations specialist Jessica Sanford said Wednesday.
Alex City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford has organized a survey for employees to register their interest in the vaccine before scheduling a date. Employees have until Thursday to register interest.
Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Alabama would move to phase 1b of its vaccine distribution plan on Jan. 18, which widens vaccine allocation to high-exposure essential workers, including teachers, and people over 75. Some counties have already begun vaccinating phase 1b groups.
On Monday, Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Ray Porter said its employees would be able to get vaccinated at Lake Martin Community Hospital on Thursday and Friday. Horseshoe Bend School, Dadeville Elementary School and Dadeville High School will have a day of virtual learning Friday to accommodate their teachers getting vaccinated. Reeltown elementary and high schools have already gone virtual this week due to several teachers being exposed to or testing positive for COVID-19, which has led to a staffing shortage.
At least 200 county schools employees have signed up to receive the vaccine this week. Vaccinations are not mandatory.
Alex City Schools has yet to set a date and time for its employees to be vaccinated, but it will likely be next week, Sanford said, though a day of virtual learning has yet to be discussed.
"At this time, there is no virtual date for teachers to get their vaccines," Sanford said.
All schools will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.