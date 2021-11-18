School board members Kevin Speaks (left), Dr. Chante' Ruffin and Kelly Waldrop (second right) and school superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford accept a check from Alexander City Schools Education Foundation director Lisa Harris (center).
Every Alexander City classroom, kindergarten through 12th grade will soon be equipped with a touchscreen monitor thanks to funding presented by the Alexander City Schools Education Foundation.
Foundation director Lisa Harris presented the board of education with a $60,000 publisher's clearinghouse-sized Tuesday, to go towards the purchase of the Viewsonic touchscreens monitors.
"I'm excited anytime anyone wants to present money and they walk in with a big check," school superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said. "And again, I think everybody in here understands what the Alex City Education Foundation does [for] teachers and this community."
Lankford said the touchscreens will arrive "as soon as they get off the boat somewhere."
Alexander City Schools Education Foundation is a public charity that does fundraising for the school system, providing, most recently, $175,000 for air conditioning on school buses and $9,750 in teacher grants.
"I hear a lot of great things about those from our teachers and students, so that's amazing we have a foundation that can assist in getting one in every single classroom," school board president Kevin Speaks said.