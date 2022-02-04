Alexander City Schools has rescinded its mask requirement, within three weeks of a temporary switch to remote learning.
"After reviewing our recent data as it pertains to COVID-19 in our school system, [Alex City Schools] will move from 'Masks Required' on our campuses to 'Masks Highly Encouraged,'" the school system announced in a Facebook post Thursday, with the new policy effective immediately. "We will continue to monitor cases among staff and students. This policy is subject to change at any time should positive cases begin to increase in our school system."
Alex City Schools' mask mandate has now gone through several cycles of reinstatement and repeal; the current requirement had been effective since Jan. 3 when students returned from holiday break. Tallapoosa County Schools has yet to reverse its mask mandate.
As of Friday morning, seven students and staff were COVID-positive, down from 44 the previous Friday and an all-time high of 163 COVID-positives less than three weeks ago.
Across the county, cases have declined but not as dramatically as Alex City Schools. In the week through Wednesday, Tallapoosa County recorded 534 new COVID-19 cases, according to CDC data, a 25 percent decline from the previous seven days.
Statewide, hospitalizations also appeared to have peaked about a week ago. As of Thursday, 2,513 Alabamians were hospitalized with COVID-19; on Jan. 25, it was 2,961.