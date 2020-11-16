Alexander City Virtual Academy (ACVA) has pushed back the opening of its brick-and-mortar location several weeks due to equipment delays.
Office furniture was still being delivered to the building Friday, several days after its intended Nov. 10 opening.
The building will likely be fully up-and-run after Thanksgiving break, Alexander City Schools technology coordinator Brad Strother said.
The delay coincides with the suspension of face-to-face teaching at all Alex City schools due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff. Students will receive virtual instruction through the Thanksgiving holidays and return on Nov. 30.
For ACVA students who have been studying from home since September, meanwhile, it’s business as usual until their brick-and-mortar building opens.
Once opened, the building will house offices for the fifth- through 12th-grade teachers, a conference room for parents and a common area for students to engage in group study or meet with teachers outside of normal remote instruction.
The idea for ACVA, a vision of school superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford, pre-dates the pandemic but was expedited once the pandemic hit, Virtual Academy coordinator Dr. Mary Holloway said.
Originally, the program was to be aimed at independent, research-driven students capable of self-direction and time management, Holloway said.
“That’s the kind of learner that we would like to see at the Virtual Academy,” she said. “The pandemic kind of changed the narrative some.”
Now, the ACVA is being billed as a way to prevent the spread of infection. It held a “boot camp” just before the semester began so that students could trial the program but still have the option to switch to the face-to-face Alex City schools if virtual didn’t suit them.
“Some children are not geared toward a virtual environment,” Holloway said. “Some parents notice that early on.”