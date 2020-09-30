For transparency and safety, Alexander City Schools has launched a real-time data COVID-19 dashboard on its website to track the number of confirmed positive cases for students and faculty throughout the school system. The dashboard can be found under the “community” tab on alexcityschools.net.
“We want to be transparent with the number of students confirmed positive as well as teachers confirmed positive so parents can look at it,” superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said. “It’s live but if we get an update late at night, for example, it doesn’t go on until the next day. But it’s very important to keep it updated.”
And to do that, Lankford is asking for parents’ assistance.
“We want to stress to all parents, if your child does test positive to please let us know,” Lankford said. “It’s very important because some kids may be getting tested and it’s not revealed to us, so we can’t update (our data).”
This data has two charts — one for students and one for faculty — and shows the population of each at each of the schools, including its alternative school Phoenix and at the Central Office. It also indicates how many positive cases of either students or teachers are confirmed at each of those schools.
As of press time, there were six students out of 2,316 who were confirmed positive and four faculty members out of 290. This does not include pre-K students or virtual students.
“I want parents to know if we were to send a student or teacher home exhibiting symptoms, we don’t update that dashboard until we get a confirmed diagnosis because there could be other things that mimic COVID-symptoms,” Lankford said. “They would still be sent home for necessary precautions but if they get an alternate diagnosis, we don’t report that.”
Also, the data is not cumulative so once a student or faculty member is no longer positive, that data is updated to reflect that fact.
“A lot of times when you look at the (Alabama Department of Public Health) dashboard and it says 125,000 cases, it’s not current,” Lankford said. “This is not cumulative. We wanted to give accurate day-to-day information.”
Based on ADPH’s requirements, Lankford said any person diagnosed and confirmed positive with COVID-19 has a 10-day wait period before returning to school. He or she also must be fever free without medication for 24 hours.
“Now if someone is in close contact, that is a 14-day quarantine period,” Lankford said. “For example, if a mother at home was to become positive, the child is deemed close contact and cannot come back for 14 days. This gives the virus time to present itself, catch it and gives 14 days of showing symptoms.”
Similar to ADPH, Alex City Schools is not requiring a negative test before returning to school.
“We want every parent and student that were to test positive or are showing symptoms to please let us know,” Lankford said. “We want those students to stay home so it doesn’t continue to spread.”
While encouraging students and teachers to stay home, Lankford also said the schools are being very accommodating to keep education the top priority.
“If at home, we’re still allowing students to make up work and even teachers, if they’re up to it, still continue teaching from home,” Lankford said. “We’re trying to accommodate everyone so education doesn’t stop.”
As of now, Alexander City Middle School has two positive COVID-19 faculty members out of only 35, which is currently the highest number at any of the schools.
“But we are still able to manage that,” Lankford said. “I update the (Alexander City Board of Education) daily and we decide when its going to impede or impact more greatly, then we start looking at the next steps of closing a classroom, wing or even entire school. Right now we’re OK.”
Lankford did have to isolate an entire classroom at Radney Elementary School a few weeks back due to two positive students and multiple close contact cases.
“From a precautionary measure, we closed the classroom,” Lankford said.
Essentially this means the entire classroom must quarantine at home for 14 days but learning can continue virtually.
“Anytime we do that, we go through there and thoroughly, use the sanitizing agent with the EMist machine and kill the virus,” Lankford said.