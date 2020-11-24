All Alexander City students will return to classrooms for face-to-face learning after the Thanksgiving holidays, Alex City Schools (ACS) confirmed Tuesday.
“ACS will continue to monitor the COVID-19 numbers for our schools and community and act
responsibly in our efforts as we continue to provide a first-class education for our students,” ACS said on Facebook. “We hope our students, faculty, staff and community members have an enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday. Please stay safe during your celebrations!”
ACS has been teaching virtually since Monday, Nov. 16 due to a rise in coronavirus cases among students and staff the previous week. The school board said students would continue virtual learning through Thanksgiving or until further notice.
ACS said it will continue to remain diligent in social distancing, using the required personal protective equipment (PPE) and consistent hand washing. It will also continue to adhere to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) contact tracing, quarantine and isolation guidelines.