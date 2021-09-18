Alexander City Schools is reevaluating its 3% COVID-positive rule, the threshold at which a school must close and go virtual, as it seeks to clarify its policy on sending students home for coronavirus exposure.
Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford told the board of education earlier this week he'd be soliciting the advice of local pediatricians, including school board vice president Dr. Chante' Ruffin, to consider a new threshold for closure.
"It's really not something we need to be closing schools down for," Lankford said Tuesday. "I want to consult with our pediatricians group as we have been doing, get feedback on some of the other data points that we can look at."
Under Alex City Schools' current COVID-19 policy set in August, a school goes virtual when either 3% of its students are COVID-positive or 20% of its students are absent.
In the past month since classes have resumed, Jim Pearson Elementary, Radney Elementary, Alexander City Middle School and Benjamin Russell High School have all exceeded that threshold at some point, if not at present. However, Jim Pearson has been the only one to close so far, when over one in four students were absent within the first week of school.
As of Friday afternoon, 68 students and three employees were COVID-positive district-wide, including 26 Benjamin Russell students, 3.3% of the student body, and 14 middle school students, 3% of the student body.
In the meantime, the school district has released a Facebook video clarifying its COVID-19 exposure policy, which has loosened from last year under new Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) public school guidance.
"Last year, ADPH defined that as the 'six-15 rule,' meaning you had to be six feet of distance apart for an accumulated time of 15 minutes," Lankford said in the video shared with parents. "This year they've moved that to three feet so they've lessened the distance. So three feet for 15 minutes."
Students who meet that definition are considered "close-contact exposures" and must isolate at home for 10 days, unless they were properly masked, fully vaccinated or had COVID-19 within the last 90 days. Those exempted students are instead sent home with a "potential exposure notification letter" asking parents to monitor their child for symptoms.
"They would not need to isolate if you receive this letter," Lankford said. "You would just need to monitor four symptoms for the 10- to 14-day guidelines. They are free to continue to participate in extracurricular activities as well as attend face-to-face instruction."
At an Alex City Board of Education meeting earlier this week, Lankford asked board members and attendees to show their appreciation for teachers as frontline workers.
"It's challenging," he said. "If you see a teacher, please pat them on the back, tell them how much you love them and how much you care about them."