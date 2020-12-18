Alexander City Schools is awarding all full-time employees a $500 bonus for continued pandemic-related challenges anticipated in the spring semester.
The Alexander City Board of Education approved the “extraordinary compensation” resolution in a unanimous vote at its virtual meeting Thursday.
“The board desires to compensate employees for the additional commitment of time, effort and service during the second semester of the (2020-2021) school year that will be necessary to successfully meet the unprecedented challenges presented by this pandemic,” superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said at the meeting.
Full-time employees will receive the lump sum payment sometime before Christmas.
On Monday, the Tallapoosa County Board of Education approved a similar bonus of $200 for full-time employees and $100 for part-time employees in a unanimous vote.
Alex City Schools will have one scheduled day of remote learning Monday before its two-week holiday break beginning Tuesday. Classes resume Monday, Jan. 4.
“The district will release something indicating if we’re coming back,” Dr. Lankford said. “Our anticipation is we are coming back face-to-face, but we know how the numbers change.”
Dr. Lankford encourages students and parents exposed to or testing positive for COVID-19 during the holiday break to report it to the district nurse or their school administrator.
“I want everybody to be very, very safe during this time frame,” he said. “We have to watch the numbers. I will continue to work with (Alabama Department of Public Health) and look at our data dashboard.”