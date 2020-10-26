Alexander City Schools principals are on the same page when it comes to the appropriate pathway for students in grades kindergarten through 12th. Each presented an annual continuity improvement plan to the Alex City Board of Education at Tuesday’s meeting and the understanding of preparation for success, professional development for faculty and increasing literacy and math skills was echoed unanimously as significant factors to focus on for the coming year.
“What we see across the board is a consistency in data and making a conscious effort to improve,” superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said. “I challenged the administration to come up with plans and each school is aligned with the same concept and are working to build upon each other.”
The board approved the annual continuous improvement plans for all schools after hearing a brief presentation from each respective principal. All plan to use the new i-Ready Assessment implemented by ACS to diagnose data and skill levels.
Jim Pearson Elementary School principal Angela Strickland based her vision, mission and beliefs with a foundation of inspiration and hope. She also recognizes this schooling lays the foundation of education and is the groundwork of preparation for what comes next.
“We need to equip our children to be prepared to move through the school system,” Strickland said in her presentation. “Our motto at Jim Pearson is, ‘It starts with us.’ And we truly believe that. We want students to start out on the right foot on a path to succeed and we need to provide a solid foundation. We don’t take that lightly.”
Strickland said she encourages her faculty to be positive models for the kids and encourage them to succeed.
Her main objectives include increasing proficiency in math and literacy skills by 5% by adding increased discourse regarding these skills and standards.
“We want to build a foundation of understanding so they actually know what they’re doing in reading and math, not just reciting answers,” Strickland said.
Another objective is to increase community and parental engagement and to incorporate virtual parent nights.
Stephens Elementary School principal Ivy Pike said her vision and mission is every student has the right to an education and to be respected in regards to their individual objectives. The plan is to create a smooth transition from Jim Pearson as well as vertical alignment with grades K through fourth.
Using i-Ready diagnostics as a baseline, Pike plans to also increase proficiency in reading initiatives by 5% by focusing on the science of reading and collaborating with the Alabama Reading Initiative. The plan is to increase math proficiency by 5% as well to close any skill gaps.
Pike also plans to increase family and community engagement by increasing parent involvement by 35%.
Radney Elementary School principal Shannon Benefield has adopted a motto of “the bridge” with a significant focus on bridging the gap between the lower elementary school and secondary schooling.
“We want to focus on developing personal skill sets at this level,” Benefield said.
With a significant gap in math and literacy due to five months off from school, 52% of students are reading at a grade level on target or one grade lower. For math, 43% of students are on target or at a skill set one grade lower.
“Our first objective is to lay the foundation of critical thinking, increasing the rigor and push students harder to get them where they need to be for assessments,” Benefield said. “The second is to create a positive culture and increase discipline by 10%.”
From last year’s data to now, Benefield said disciplinary issues have already been cut in half so he feels his administration is right on track. Another focus for Radney is to increase teacher retention by creating ownership and leadership among faculty through increased involvement.
Benefield will also have fifth-graders create data folders to track progress and sixth-graders will use this to create media presentations.
At Alexander City Middle School, principal Tracy Blakely said about half of both seventh- and eighth-grade students are behind in math and reading by one grade level or more.
“I am not convinced this is entirely accurate though for two reasons,” Blakely said. “First, the i-Ready is a new testing platform students are not familiar with and they’ve been out of school for five months. I feel we will be able to increase math and reading quickly.”
Blakely’s vision, mission and beliefs center around creating unique paths for each student and preparing them all for their distinct journeys to becoming young adults.
“‘All students can’ is our motto,” Blakely said. “All students can achieve; all students can grow; and all students can become more.”
Vice principal Amanda Fennel said the three objectives for the middle school are student ownership, career preparation and increasing the culture.
“We need to get these students to adulthood with responsibilities and taking ownership,” Fennel said. “We plan to do that with self reflection and setting goals.”
Eighth-grade students will be tasked with creating a four-year pathway of academics to prepare them for a future career path. ACMS plans to increase math and literacy by 5% by providing individual learning pathways and using diagnostics to measure progress.
At the high school level, Benjamin Russell principal Anthony Wilkinson focused on the positives and accomplishments of students. The graduation rate remains around 90% and in the Class of 2020, 86% of seniors attended some form of college while 70% received scholarships, totaling $5.5 million.
Advanced Placement scores have increased and students scored higher in three of the six offered courses compared to the state of Alabama.
Ten out of roughly 200 students scored a 30 or higher on the ACT, which is exceptional.
“I am very proud,” Wilkinson said. “We are at or higher than the state average in most ACT categories.”
Wilkinson’s plan includes increasing rigor at the high school level and working with Mastery Prep to encourage students grades nine through 11 to take the ACT twice a year.
Vice principal Kenyatta Simmons said the vision and mission at BRHS is to provide equitable learning for all students and encourage them to embrace their unique gifts and talents to achieve their fullest potential.
Simmons’ objectives include peer observations and feedback for faculty members and conducting data meetings for review while creating an environment where faculty models what they expect of their students.
“We want to instill servitude to their schools and community with hands-on experiences,” Simmons said. “And by working with the co-op program to make sure we can provide what the community needs here.”
While principals’ plans meshed well from school to school, there was also a common request to ensure consistency in rules and guidelines at each.
The Alex City Board of Education also:
- Presented a new logo, which was designed by Alex City Schools Education Foundation public relations specialist Jessica Sanford
- Approved minutes from the Sept. 15 and Sept. 23 meetings
- Improved the new Alex City Schools Capital Plan
- Approved the termination of Kellermeyer Bergensons custodial services, effective Nov. 1, for not doing an adequate job
- Approved a custodial services contract with ABBCO Corp., effective Nov. 2
- Approved personnel items
- Nominated board member Chante Ruffin as the delegate for the AASB 2020 Delegate Assembly Dec. 4-5 in Birmingham
- Announced the virtual school is ready to be used and furniture arrives Nov. 9
- Announced more than 100 virtual students went back to brick and mortar education
The next regularly scheduled board of education meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17.