The Alexander City Board of Education is "very, very close" to securing a location for a Benjamin Russell High School campus at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex, all but ensuring the abandonment of a new school on the corner of U.S. Highway 280 and State Highway 63.
Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford broke the news Tuesday at the chamber of commerce's annual State of Education luncheon, stating he was in talks with Mayor Woody Baird and parks and recreation director Sonny Wilson on placing the school within the city property. Lankford said he hopes to break ground on the building project in March.
"We're going to present to the city council as well as the county commission so we can get this thing kicked off," Lankford said. "We are close to making Benjamin Russell High School, the new school at the Sportplex, come to fruition."
Lankford named the baseball fields as the proposed location, with an entrance off Elkahatchee Road. At present, the baseball fields border a patch of forest where Russell Medical Center plans to build its new geriatric center.
"It fits exactly where we're proposing it," Lankford said.
The new plan to build at the park — one of the original locations proposed in 2019 — is still contingent, however, on city approval as well as the school board's ability to secure additional funding. While the new location will be a cost savings as compared to building on U.S. 280, Lankford said after the presentation, the school board will have to spend more than the $48 million originally budgeted with another bond issue.
"We waited a year for price to go down; it's not going to go down," he said, referring to the current cost of construction.
Lankford said he did not have a timeline on the next bond issue.
As for the current property, Lankford said the preliminary plan is to allow the city to "leverage" its 2,000-foot frontage on U.S. 280, in a way that benefits the school system through tax revenue.
The construction of a new Benjamin Russell campus has been over two years in the making with groundbreaking originally planned for spring of 2021, but has been mired in setback. After repeated delays to the bidding process due to a surge in construction material prices, the school board tabled the project indefinitely in August when the lowest contract bid came back more than $20 million above the $48 million budgeted. At that same meeting, a local pastor urged the school board to address nearby benzene contamination from a 56,000-gallon gasoline spill in 2008 where the high school's main driveway was slated to be built. The site was also unpopular among Alexander City parents from the beginning due to its location on a busy intersection which has seen multiple traffic fatalities in the last decade.
In October, eight months after the school board purchased the property for $500,000, Lankford said the school system was considering alternate locations on account of the cost of building on U.S. 280. According to Lankford, much of that cost was tied up in the roadwork and civil engineering site work. In addition to being built beside a gas station with a history of gasoline spills, the parcel is hilly and scattered with large granite boulders.
By contrast, the Sportplex baseball fields are already flat.
"Preliminary numbers appear to be less with the civil [engineering]," Lankford said.
At present, the Alexander City Board of Education has yet to acquire the new property, the details of which — including the price — are still being worked out with the city, Lankford said. The Alexander City City Council has yet to address the issue in a public meeting.