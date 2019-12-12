Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford and the Alexander City Board of Education are asking the Alexander City City Council to allow the refinancing of $11 million in general obligation bonds the city has.
Lankford said at Tuesday’s city council work session the board has engaged FCStone to help sell $50 to $55 million in bonds based on the new 1-cent sales tax for capital projects and wants to include the education debt the city holds. FCStone’s David Langham was at the work session to help explain the issue.
“As part of the due diligence, a board of education has to understand the revenue assigned to bonds,” Langham said. “In order to sell bonds, they must dedicate a revenue stream.”
Lankford and Langham said the city currently has two bond obligations maturing in the next few years with revenues from special education property and sales taxes assigned to the bonds. What the school board is asking the council to do is assign those revenue streams to the board, which would refinance the bonds in its name. It is something that is now allowed since a law changed in 2012 after the bonds were sold by the city.
“Until 2012, a city school system could not do its own bond issue,” Langham said. “Now they can.”
The school board wants to take the funds received from the new 1-cent sales tax and the two existing taxes levied by the city council assigning it one bond issue.
“You guys have some debt that is covered by these to revenues assigned to education,” Langham said to the council. “In order to take that debt, we need the revenue that goes with those bonds and pledged to the school board.”
Langham said if approved, the move would eliminate $11 million from the city’s books and the city would have no obligation if something happens to the school board.
“The reason bond holders love these educational bonds is because the (Alabama State Department of Education) backs them up,” Langham said. “They act as a backstop. They will not allow a school system to declare bankruptcy. They step in and make sure the bond holders are satisfied.”
The resolution the school board is asking the council to consider is to continue to collect the property and sales taxes and send them to the board of education.
“The resolution would give the board the money,” Langham said.
Currently the city has to keep money in reserves to satisfy the agreement with bondholders. It won’t have to anymore if the measure is approved. Instead of keeping a reserve and the state serving as the “ultimate guarantor,” Lankford said the school board is doing well financially and extra funds from the acquisition of the city’s debt will still be used.
“We feel like we are in a very good financial position,” Lankford said. “We will still have some funds to go to the general fund.”
Langham said the resolution is key for those who might purchase the bonds.
“This is a key component to get a credit rating,” Langham said. “You have to have this to get there.”
Lankford and Langham asked the council to take up the resolution at Monday’s meeting but officials said they wanted more time to look at the documents. Lankford said Alexander City Schools has not started the design phase of the new high school and is waiting to see how the bonds do before determining a final budget.
Councilmembers said they should be able to take it up at its first meeting in January. Too much of a delay could create issues.
“Two weeks won’t hurt us,” Lankford said. “The state might be allocating a state bond. As funds trickle down, everybody will want to do projects.”
By delaying too long, Lankford said qualified contractors maybe working on other projects.
Langham said it is a positive for all parties.
“This is a win from both perspectives,” he said.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is at 5:30 p.m. Monday.