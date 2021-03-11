Memories are all that remain of Imagination Station.
Fire and smoke carried away the wooden structure at the center of Alexander City Charles E. Bailey Sportplex Thursday morning but it wasn’t vandalism that started the fire. Alexander City Parks and Recreation director Sonny Wilson said the playground had been condemned by an engineer and inspector almost two years ago and the fire was set to prevent injuries.
“The main support structure of the playground had failed after more than 20 years,” Wilson said. “The wooden poles that went into the ground had rotted and other parts had failed. We shut it down last year but people were still going.”
Wilson said he hated to see the structure go.
“It was built in the 1990s and an expected lifespan of about 20 years,” Wilson said. “Over the years we did what we could to save it. We had done all we could.”
Wilson said city employees tried to modify parts of the playground to prevent water from seeping into the tops of poles holding the structure up. But ultimately the wood structure exposed to the elements for nearly 25 years gave way.
Wilson said he talked to members of the city council and to Mayor Woody Baird before city employees dismantled the structure this week and set it ablaze Thursday morning. But just because Imagination Station is now gone does not mean parts of it will not live on.
“We saved parts that we could,” Wilson said. “We will be installing those near the new splash pad in the near future.”
The pavilion and bathrooms remain along with tiles created by area school children featuring handprints. It's all in effort to keep the area for children and to tie Imagination Station to the next playground. Wilson hopes the next iteration of Imagination Station will last longer.
“We hope to build back someday,” Wilson said. “Estimates we have looked at have put replacement costs in the neighborhood of $250,000. The city is looking at ways to pay for it. The mayor and others are looking for grants to help. We are looking at something metal so that it will last longer.”