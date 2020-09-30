Alexander City Rotary Club is no different than other nonprofits and organizations affected this year by COVID-19 and therefore it has not been able to host its usual fundraisers.
As a result, the board brainstormed an easy way to raise some additional funds and is hosting a Boston butt sale for the month of October.
“We do a lot for the community through rotary,” Alex City Rotary president Bill Harrell said. “It’s just a good way for us to raise money. We can’t do the golf tournament and some other things this year.”
Harrell has tasked rotary members to sell 10 to 20 tickets each at $40 per ticket. There will be about 300 tickets total but Harrell said the more that can be sold, the better.
“If every rotary member sells 20 tickets, that nets us over $5,000,” Harrell said. “Rotary will net about $17 per sale.”
Tickets for Firetruck Bar-B-Que Boston butts can be purchased from any Alex City Rotary member, or from Dr. Bill Harrell’s office at 163 Alabama St., Ocie & Belle’s, Jake’s or Lake Martin Area United Way.
“Firetruck will cook the meat and all you have to do is bring your ticket, go in and get your Boston butt,” Harrell said.
Purchased Boston butts can be picked up from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 or 30. from Firetruck’s drive-thru.
Proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward rotary’s main charity, the Imagination Library, which provides free books to children ages 5 and under.
“Some of it will go to United Way for all the things they do for the community and we will choose some other local groups around town that may need some help here and there,” Harrell said.
The deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 26 and checks can be made out to Alexander City Rotary Foundation. For additional information, call Harrell at 256-234-6353.