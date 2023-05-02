The Alexander City Horse Riding Club dedicated time on Saturday to more than riding horses and honored first responders.
Over the weekend, the Whistle Stop Ranch Riding Club utilized the venue in order to pay tribute to Marcus Gann and Adam Russell, two Life Saver crew members who tragically died in a helicopter crash last month.
Russell, a Coosa County-native and flight nurse perished following the fatal aircraft accident on April 2. The arena at the Charles E. Bailey, Sr. Sportplex seemed fitting for a memorial service given his two nieces are club members.
Russell’s nieces, Harper and Addison, both 11, participated in the ceremony to recognize their late uncle and rode horses carrying the national first responder flag Saturday. The black and white banner has six colored stripes, and represents a group of first responders, including police, firefighters and emergency service.
Robbin Housch, who provides riding lessons to the girls, has known Russell’s family for well over a decade.
“I've known them (the girls) for probably 11 years. When they were babies in little car seats, they came up to our arena,” she said. “Their Uncle Adam was their biggest fan. They would go home and tell him all about their barrel racing and their pole bending and everything that happened.”
As such, she said the special event spawned as a way for club members to show solidarity with the family.
“Just because we're so close, we wanted to do something in recognition of Adam and to honor him and his family at one of our shows,” she said.
Erica Denty, who also represented Whistle Stop Saturday, presented Russell’s family with hero bracelets during a ceremony. As a member of the Alabama National Guard, she wore her military uniform as a show of respect for Russell and first responders in general.
“That’s important to me. I want to wear my uniform to honor Adam and his family and also the pilot that passed away,” Denty said. “It’s also an honor to be asked to do that and wear my uniform in support of the family.”
Russell’s colleagues at the Alexander City Fire Department also joined in honoring him Saturday, and utilized a department firetruck to hang an American flag in remembrance of him.