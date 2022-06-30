Alex City residents weigh in on fate of downtown buildings

Many Alexander City residents are weighing what the city should do with two vacant buildings downtown following a public meeting last week regarding the fate of the structures.
The buildings that once housed Alexander City City Hall and the Alexander City Police Department have remained empty for almost two years after city officials moved the city’s operations to the municipal building.
However, during a public hearing on June 16, city officials expressed a desire to finally address the issue. From the meeting, two possible solutions were floated, with one being demolition of the structures as both buildings currently require asbestos removal, which city leaders estimate would cost at least $400,000.
Another more costly option is a complete renovation, but that solution would require bringing the buildings up to code and making them ADA compliant. A 2019 estimate places the complete process at nearly $6 million, but that estimate doesn’t factor in price increases seen in construction over the last few years.
Following the meeting, residents have shown support for both options.
Alexander City resident Steve Cook believes even with the additional costs that the renovations could be beneficial and that the vacant city hall building could be better utilized as a youth center.
“The building is built where a small basketball court could be installed. Computers for learning programs on architecture, construction and management. Would be great,” Cook said.
Cook recommended the city possibly apply for educational grants to support the endeavor.
Resident Brooke Davis agreed with the idea if the city could procure the funds to take on such a restoration project.
“Great idea if they have the money to restore it. Our young teenagers and older ones desperately need somewhere to go hang out and be safe,” Davis said.
Chris Michaels sided with the demolition of the buildings, suggesting new facilities be constructed.
“Tear down the raggedy court house and build a new one over at the Sport Plex. Give the area to the fire department or use it for festival parking,” he said.
Jackie Bennett recommended the city utilizes its historic value and transform the buildings into a museum similar to Monroe County, which has made its courthouse into a gallery showcasing the lives and careers of residents Harper Lee and Truman Capote.
“How about turning our old city hall into a museum highlighting the history of Lake Martin and Russell Mills, and starring Hank Williams in the old jail,” Bennett said.
However, costs are the biggest prohibitive factor. Community development director Al Jones said the city could get a historic preservation grant but it would only amount to $50,000, far short of what would be needed. Jones said there are other grants but again fall far short of what is needed to renovate the buildings and those grants are currently being used elsewhere in the city.
Another issue is that many of the water lines in downtown are also nearly 100 years old and failed to supply water during the fire at the church a year ago.
The city will hold more meetings in the coming weeks before making a decision on what to do. The city is accepting comments and emails on the buildings until 5 p.m. July 1 through its website at alexandercityal.gov or by email at cityclerk@alexandercityal.gov.