Police are still searching for a man who led officers on a high-speed chase throughout Alexander City and Coosa County over the weekend.
The Alexander City Police Department has identified Alan Sandlin Jr., of Alexander City, in connection with a high-speed police pursuit that occurred Saturday.
According to Alexander City Deputy Police Chief James Easterwood, Sandlin Jr. initially eluded police after Alex City police officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Sandlin Jr. for a traffic violation.
Easterwood said the car chase began at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday and continued along U.S. Highway 280 headed into Coosa County. While attempting to elude law enforcement, Sandlin Jr. caused a wreck with another vehicle.
Sandlin Jr. then proceeded to flee into a wooded area as his vehicle came to a stop on Highway 280.
According to Easterwood, several local law enforcement agencies were then called in to assist Alexander City police units with the search for Sandlin Jr., but he could not be located.
Easterwood said the ACPD’s Detective Division is investigating the incident, and, inaddition to arrest warrants in other jurisdictions, future criminal charges are also expected.
The vehicle accident stemming fromSandlin Jr. fleeing law enforcement is now under investigation as well by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
According to a statement, the Coosa County Sheriff's Office continued the pursuit upon receiving a call stating thatSandlin Jr.was seen in a gas station.
As he left the gas station, the statement saidSandlin Jr.brandished a firearm as he attempted to elude police an additional time.
The Coosa County Sheriff's Office saidSandlin Jr. isconsidered armed and dangerous due to brandishing a firearm and attempting to commit a theft of property from the person of a juvenile.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of AlanSandlin Jr. shouldcontact the Alexander City Police Department at (256) 234-3421.
