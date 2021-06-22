A resident told the Alexander City City Council there is no time in the new utility billing structure for the elderly and disabled to pay their utility bills.
Tanya Yates said many do not get their disability or Social Security until the third of the month but utility bills do not come out until the 10th of the month, due by the 20th and delinquent by the 30th. Yates said the way the bills are presented to some prevents them from paying on time.
“Please consider two to three days for the elderly and disabled,” Yates begged of the council.
Some of the council members understand some of the issues.
“There are mail delays,” councilmember Jimmy Keel said. “The post office told me its seven days for the bill to get delivered. That leaves only three days before its due.”
Alexander City revenue officer Jason Locke said his hands are tied by the ordinance passed by the council. Locke explained all Alexander City utility bills fall under one of the three cycles but all three present the same time frames from mailing to due date to delinquent date and must occur in the time frame of a month.
Councilmember Bobby Tapley said the council has tasked Locke with following the ordinance but there are ways to get help.
“The mayor can work with you,” Tapley said. “If there is a true situation, he has shown heart.”
Mayor Woody Baird said it's a matter of watching your money.
“All it requires is budgeting,” Baird said. “If you know a bill gets mailed on the 10th and you are paid on the 3rd, it can work.”
The new billing system was put in place two months ago to help the city overcome customers with more than $1,000 past due in utility bills.
Baird said the new program is working in that instead of being $1,000 to $1,500 behind, past due bills are down to $25 to $75.
“It’s working, it really is,” Baird said. “We are not being owed as much and it helps the city recover the cost of providing utilities.”
Locke said the number of cutoffs each cycle grew less than he expected.
“We were cutting 60 to 70,” Locke said. “It has grown by about 20. When we started I was expecting to grow by like 200 or more.”
Council president Buffy Colvin said she understands the issue as she helps her mother with her utility bill to make sure she stays current.
Locke said customers can find out how much they owe on city utility bills online or by calling.
The council decided to hold a work session on the matter but did not say when. Colvin said she wanted to make sure Yates was informed of when the matter would be discussed.
Finance director Romy Stamps informed the council audits are still ongoing.
“Auditors are coming to an end of the fiscal year 2019 audit,” Stamps said. “We have started to compile the information for the 2020 audit.”
The council approved accepting the Stonebridge Subdivision off of Highway 63 South for maintenance. Councilmember Eric Brown wanted to make sure city engineer Gerard Brewer had signed off on the project; learning Brewer had, Brown had no issue. Now the city will maintain sewer and water lines in the development.
The council authorized the mayor to execute a license agreement with a property owner on Main Street to build stairs going to apartments above a business. The stairs would be built in the city right-of-way. It is similar to agreements the city has with property owners on Broad Street for stairs at the back of business.
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved minutes of the June 1 special called meeting and the June 7 regular meeting
• Approved the transfer of an ABC License for Ruby Tuesday Operations LLC
• Approved setting a public hearing to rezone multiple parcels adjacent to Comer Street from industrial to residential
• Approved a request for the 2021 Benjamin Russell FFA Rodeo where the city will provide an ambulance, police officers and a separate electric meter for the two day event
• Approved a request for the Radney Elementary School Turkey Trot 5K and 1-mile fun run formerly known as the Wildcat Dash
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6.