The one constant that has always been in Edward Jenkins’ life is his Christian faith.
Over the Easter holiday, the long-time Tallapoosa County resident celebrated his 67th year as a pastor. Jenkins has professed the Gospel since childhood, recalling his first time preaching at just 12 years-old.
“When we are talking about ministry, there is more to it than just preaching. You have a lot of opportunities to help people mentally, physically and financially and really fulfill a call to service,” he said.
Throughout his life, Jenkins has routinely employed his faith to uplift those around him.
As a soldier during the Vietnam War, Jenkins would frequently pray with fellow soldiers before battle, acting as the unofficial military chaplain.
Jenkins served twice in Vietnam, receiving two Purple Hearts and one Silver Star. Following severe battle injuries, he returned to the United States to resume preaching at an independent Baptist church named Liberty Hill. As the church’s lead preacher, Jenkins’ passion often emerged in the most unique of ways.
“I told those folks if you get me a 100 people in Sunday school, I will preach on the rooftop. Well, I ended up preaching on the rooftop and people from the paper came out and there were people out there from the T.V. station,” he said.
However, Jenkins explained that Christian ministry encompasses more than just having a congregation present at church every weekend, and that preachers can greatly help address community needs.
During his time in ministry, Jenkins has utilized the church to champion several causes, most notably of which is helping invest in young people. For instance, throughout his ministerial career, Jenkins has helped establish Christian life centers at churches throughout the area, which provide both recreational and vocational opportunities for children and teenagers.
“It's about advancement and the education that the church has and can provide. It has become a necessity to educate our youngsters. Nobody can advance without education,” he said. “And our Christian life centers tell them about the greatness of going to college and have activities like basketball and sports.”
Jenkins also looks out for fellow veterans, even as he no longer wears a uniform, and serves as a member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Bill Nichols chapter and frequently partners with the American Legion.
“There are two things the military can do: it can make a person out of you and mend you, or it can hurt you. And if you happen to be in combat, the injuries most of the time are here [in the mind],” he said. “And we get them into a learning process so they’re able to get back into society, not necessarily the church, that’ll come all at one time.”
However, Jenkins noted that he has observed faith employed as an effective rehabilitation strategy for many veterans, especially those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
In fact, Jenkins added that over 20 Vietnam veterans that he has helped rehabilitate eventually became ministers.
In his decades-long career as a minister, Jenkins has served as a preacher at six churches, 48 years of which were as an ordained pastor. In that time, he noted that religious institutions have experienced many reforms, including having women occupy more duties and leadership roles within the church.
“In the early church, they were male-minded. They didn’t like ladies doing anything. Well, we have been able to change that over the years to where they can do certain things and this has turned out wonderfully,” he said.
However, Jenkins added that the most crucial lesson he has taken away from his years of ministry is the importance of good character in any pastoral role.
“Making advancements requires good character. If you don't have that character you will never advance. As part of that, an individual should evaluate his or herself and define what makes up themselves,” he said.
Even with such a significant milestone, Jenkins explained that his role now is to be a service to future generations.
“The church has advanced greatly since I started preaching and all that advancement has been good. 67 years ago, I never thought that we could advance, but I've seen progress,” he said. “I achieved a milestone, but we want to achieve another milestone for the youngsters. Our city wants advancement. We don't want to go back. We want to go forward for our youngsters and communities that are coming up now.”