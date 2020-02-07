Bettye Wells Baker was arrested Wednesday by the Alexander City Police Department for first-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person.
Investigators with ACPD were called to an Alexander City bank in December to meet with an elderly family member of Baker, 56, of Alexander City. The family member explained she moved to Alexander City a few years ago to be closer to family, according to ACPD chief Jay Turner.
“At the time she thought it would be best for her to move in with Baker,” Turner said. “She bought a house two years ago and Baker moved in with her.”
Turner said the elderly family member allowed Baker access to her banking information.
“The victim said she put Baker’s name on her bank account to avoid any hassle with her accessing funds to help pay for the victim’s bills,” Turner said.
At the time of the report in December, the victim said approximately $95,000 had gone missing from her bank account over a period of 23 months. The complaint Baker was served with Wednesday during her arrest alleges she took $43,596.47 from the victim.
Baker was released on a $10,000 bond Wednesday.
Financial exploitation of an elderly person in the first degree is a Class B felony and if found guilty, Baker could be sentenced to between two and 20 years in a state prison.
Turner said the case was still under investigation.