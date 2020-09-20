The City of Alexander City has historically provided more monies to Alexander City Schools than what residents pay in ad valorem and sales taxes.
Education property taxes are collected between October and December through the Tallapoosa County Revenue Commissioner’s Office. Sales taxes levied by the Tallapoosa County Commission go to the Alexander City Board of Education. But the City of Alexander City provides more. The extra allocations were discussed at an Alexander City City Council budget work session Thursday.
“We are all very proud of the city’s relationship with the school system,” Mayor Tommy Spraggins said. “We not only support them financially, but with in-kind services too.”
Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said the school system is proud to have the additional funds and help from the city. The extra funds and services help the school system’s bottom line and provide more for the students of Alexander City.
“I do believe a successful city starts with a successful school,” Lankford told the council. “I believe a successful school starts with a successful city and common goals.”
Lankford said the financial and in-kind services go a long way. Often the school system is able to use the city’s help to provide more and better services.
Alexander City used to pay the entire utility bill for the school system. Several years ago, the council changed things providing a yearly subsidy of $250,000.
“We spent $431,000 on utilities last year,” Lankford said.
The school system paid those utilities to the city.
The city provided $270,000 last year for what is listed as subsidies to agencies.
“We use that toward maintenance and maintaining facilities,” Lankford said. “We have spent $397,000 in that area this year.”
The council provided $360,000 to go toward fine arts program staff.
“It allows us to have a music and arts teacher at every school,” Lankford said.
The total cost of staff for music and arts teachers last year was $716,000.
The city also provides $125,000 that covers insurance on the school system’s property. Lankford said property insurance totaled $124,750 last year.
The council for fiscal year 2020 provided just over $1 million in appropriations to city schools.
The council passed an ordinance and sales tax Aug. 2, 1971 providing ¼ of 1% to schools. Lankford said for fiscal year 2020 the estimated collection on it is $713,000 and is pledged to capital projects.
Beyond direct funding, Alexander City Schools receives in-kind services from the city. The city covered nearly $155,000 for the police department services in city schools and for school events. The police department patrols football games and other school sporting events along with parades and graduations ceremonies. School resource officers are in the schools during the day as well.
“Football games are a community effort,” Lankford said. “It takes all of us to do. We certainly appreciate what the city does through the police department to help there and everywhere else.”
Lankford noted school construction and the COVID-19 pandemic have created traffic issues. Lankford said the police department has helped tremendously.
“There were eight police officers at Jim Pearson last week directing traffic,” Lankford said. “If you had been on Scott Road you would understand why. That service is not included in this total.”
The in-kind services extend to the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex. Lankford said the city’s parks and recreation department staff has been a tremendous help.
“Sonny Wilson and his crew bend over backward to help,” Lankford said. “Not only labor but supplying the paint for the fields, grass, fertilizer and more.”
The total of in-kind services at the Sportplex for fiscal year 2020 was $75,000.
“Without the help, it would be on us,” Lankford said. “It would be passed along to the athletics teams’ budgets.”
The total provided by the city in appropriations and in-kind services totals $1,948,852 for fiscal year 2020.
“That total is probably not all inclusive,” Lankford said. “It helps us do more for more students that we wouldn’t be able to do otherwise.”
The council had no discussion and made no decision about appropriations for fiscal year 2021. The council is set to further discuss the budget Thursday and hopes to vote on a budget at its Oct. 5 meeting.