The Alexander City Police Department arrested an Alexander City man for not cooperating in the manhunt for double murder suspect Ashley Paul Kenney.
ACPD deputy chief James Easterwood said Shawn Mitchell Galloway, 28, of Alexander City was arrested Thursday for first-degree hindering prosecution. Galloway was transported to the Tallapoosa County Jail and is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.
Easterwood warned others against helping Kenney or any criminal suspect.
“Anyone that hinders the apprenhenision of Kenney or any murder suspect will be arrested for hindering,” Easterwood said.
Hindering prosecution first degree is defined as a person with intent to hinder the apprehension, prosecution, conviction or punishment of another for conduct constituting a murder or Class A or B felony and renders criminal assistance to such person. Hindering prosecution in the first degree is a Class C felony.
Law enforcement located Kenney’s car Tuesday night but Kenney has not been found or arrested at this time.
Kenney is facing two counts of murder after police responded to a disturbance around 11 p.m. Monday on Oak Hill Drive where two gunshot victims were found. Stephanie Nicole Motes, 40, of Alexander City and her son Cody Lane Motes, 18, were found dead in their home.
“It appears an argument led to this,” Easterwood said. “(Kenney) was also a resident of the home.”
Kenney, a white male who is 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, is considered armed and dangerous.
“If anyone sees him, do not approach," Easterwood said. “Call 911 instead."
Anyone who sees Kenney or his vehicle is asked to call the Alexander City Police Department at 256-234-3421 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips may lead to $2,000 a cash reward.