With thunderstorms already rolling again in the area, the City of Alexander City Government announced it would open the municipal complex as a storm shelter until 6 a.m. Monday. It is currently open for anyone who needs it; the municipal complex is located at 281 James D. Nabors Dr.
Alex City opens shelter, schools delay opening
TPI Staff
Alexander City, AL
Right Now
- Humidity: 94%
- Feels Like: 66°
- Heat Index: 66°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 66°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:40:07 AM
- Sunset: 06:59:40 PM
- Dew Point: 64°
- Visibility: 3 mi
Today
Occasional thunderstorms - possibly severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
Tonight
Occasional thunderstorms - possibly severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
Tomorrow
Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies late. High near 80F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Chilton County in central Alabama... Coosa County in east central Alabama... Northwestern Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama... * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 854 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Alexander City, Calera, Clanton, Jemison, Goodwater, Rockford, Kellyton, Weogufka, Stewartville, Thorsby, Jacksons' Gap, New Site, Maplesville, Goldville, Moriah, Lyle, Unity, Dollar, Bentleyville and Higgins Ferry Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Weather Alert
TORNADO WATCH 89 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA AUTAUGA BARBOUR BULLOCK CHAMBERS CHILTON COOSA DALLAS ELMORE LEE LOWNDES MACON MARENGO MONTGOMERY PIKE RUSSELL TALLAPOOSA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDER CITY, AUBURN, CLANTON, DEMOPOLIS, EUFAULA, FORT DEPOSIT, LANETT, LINDEN, LOWNDESBORO, MILLBROOK, MONTGOMERY, OPELIKA, PHENIX CITY, PRATTVILLE, ROCKFORD, SELMA, TROY, TUSKEGEE, UNION SPRINGS, VALLEY, AND WETUMPKA.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Chambers, Randolph and Tallapoosa. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 932 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Roanoke, Stroud, Wadley, Five Points, Penton, Abanda, Welch, Crystal Lake, Sparkling Springs, Trammel Crossroads, Buffalo, Post Oak Forks, Fredonia, Standing Rock, Veasey Creek Park, Amity Park, Daviston, Dickert, Roanoke Municipal Airport and White Plains. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northern Chambers County in east central Alabama... Southern Randolph County in east central Alabama... Northeastern Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama... * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1020 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Roanoke, Stroud, Wadley, Five Points, Penton, Abanda, Welch, Crystal Lake, Sparkling Springs, Trammel Crossroads, Buffalo, Post Oak Forks, Fredonia, Standing Rock, Veasey Creek Park, Amity Park, Daviston, Dickert, Roanoke Municipal Airport and White Plains. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lee County in east central Alabama... Southern Randolph County in east central Alabama... Macon County in southeastern Alabama... Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama... Chambers County in east central Alabama... Southeastern Coosa County in east central Alabama... * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1008 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Nixburg to Martin Dam to near Shorter, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Auburn, Opelika, Alexander City, Tuskegee, Valley, Lanett, Roanoke, Tallassee, Dadeville, Camp Hill, Notasulga, Smiths, Equality, Stroud, Milstead, Lafayette, Smiths Station, La Fayette, Jacksons' Gap and New Site. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central, southeastern and east central Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Autauga, Bibb, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of heavy rainfall over the past few days has resulted in saturated ground conditions and swollen creeks within the watch area. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts near 5 inches is forecast through tonight. The higher threat area for flooding will be south of I-20 and along and north the I-85/Highway 80 corridor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
