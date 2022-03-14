The City of Alexander City opened applications for a vacant seat on the board of education Monday, as board member Kelly Waldrop's five-year term comes to a close.
School board members are interviewed, then appointed by a vote of the city council. Waldrop, currently in his second term on the Alexander City Board of Education, indicated at a special called board meeting last month that he would not be applying for a third.
"I'm second in seniority to Michael [Ransaw]; I've been fortunate to be appointed by the council twice," Waldrop said at the Feb. 25 meeting. "It's a good feeling to be appointed. I believe we've figured out that this will be my last term."
Applications are due Friday, April 8, with interviews to be held at an April 18 Alexander City City Council work session, according to the city's website. A new board member is expected to be chosen at the city's regular meeting on May 2.
To be considered for the school board, applicants must be a qualified voter residing in Alexander City who is "of good character and capable of discharging all duties assigned to the board." Applicants cannot sit on the city council or Tallapoosa County Commission and cannot "in any way be subject to the authority of the board," for example, as an employee of Alexander City Schools.
The Alexander City City Council last interviewed for the school board in 2021, at the end of incumbent Denise Bates' first term, and appointed Brett Pritchard.
The location of the new Benjamin Russell High School has been up in the air in recent months. Now, the BOE and city have reached an agreement to swap purchased land, in exchange for $600,000 being paid to the city.