Alexander City leaders will soon be participating in a first-of-its kind training program with the Alabama League of Municipalities (ALM).
Alexander City will join 29 other communities in ALM’s first ever Economic Development Academy beginning Nov. 1. The training is not like other economic development programs, according to ALM executive director Greg Cochran.
“ALM’s Academy is tailored to municipal officials using a team model,” Cochran said. “The mayor or another designated elected or administrative official and at least two councilmembers are required to participate from each community to form a team of up to five members.”
The program will take place over the next year beginning with an orientation in November. To graduate, participants must conduct an economic vitality survey of their communities; complete a community assessment/project; and attend four statewide training sessions held at an ACCS location. At the conclusion of the year-long program, graduates will be presented a certificate of municipal economic development from the ALM and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS).
To further reinforce ALM’s Academy and expand its reach, an Academy Resource Advisory Council was developed to add input, assist with training and provide additional resources.
The Council provides significant and necessary subject knowledge and is comprised of: Alabama Department of Commerce, Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, AIDT, Alabama Municipal Electric Authority, Alabama Power Company, Alabama-Tombigbee Regional Commission, Business Council of Alabama, C Spire, Clarke/Mobile Gas, Economic Development Association of Alabama, Economic Development Partnership of Alabama, Enterprise State Community College, Frazer Lanier, Jefferson State Community College, Macon County Economic Development Authority, Manufacture Alabama, PowerSouth, Shoals Economic Development Authority, Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, Southeast Gas, Spire, Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments, United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development and Wallace State Community College.
“The league is excited to provide training to local leaders that is specifically designed to help them further understand best practices when recruiting and retaining industry,” Cochran said. “Our mission at the League is to ensure that we are providing intentional opportunities that will allow Alabama’s municipalities to be places where citizens want to live, work, play and prosper and businesses want to invest. We appreciate Neal Wade, who has been tapped to develop the curriculum and conduct the classes, (ACCS) and the Resource Advisory Council for their unwavering support and participation.”
The following 30 communities will form the inaugural class in Montgomery: Alexander City, Bessemer, Center Point, Centreville, Chelsea, Coffeeville, Columbiana, Elba, Enterprise, Gadsden, Geneva, Good Hope, Guin, Hartselle, Irondale, Lipscomb, Monroeville, Mount Vernon, Oneonta, Opp, Ozark, Pike Road, Scottsboro, Selma, Tallassee, Tarrant, Thomasville, Trussville, Tuskegee and Union Springs.