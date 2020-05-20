Alexander City native and Benjamin Russell 1973 graduate Michael Grubbs was nominated for “The Legacy 2020 Power Issue” in Miami where Grubbs currently resides.
The Power Issue was published April 20 and inserted in the Miami Herald and the Sun-Sentinel. Grubbs was honored as one of South Florida’s 50 most powerful black leaders in business and industry for 2020 for his leadership role as the president of the Beta Beta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
Under Grubbs’ leadership, the organization put community service at the forefront. It provided financial resources and clothing to the Bahama Islands impacted by Hurricane Dorian; lead a community campaign for prostrate cancer awareness; prepared and assembled comfort kits for domestic violence victims; donated Thanksgiving baskets and Christmas toys to needy families; provided personal care packages for the homeless and more.
Grubbs and the members of this Alpha Phi Alpha chapter also provided scholarships to graduating seniors from schools located in low-income neighborhoods, raised funds for the annual March of Dimes March for Babies, partnered with a local church for an annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial service, inducted 40 young boys from low-performing middle schools into a mentoring program, continually supported local city government officials and received notable awards for their accomplishments and fundraising efforts.
“Legacy Miami” was established in 2004 as a business and news publication serving South Florida’s black community.