Benjamin Russell graduate Scout Treadwell was selected as one of 10 University of Mississippi seniors for the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. This is considered one of the highest honors afforded students at Ole Miss.
Each student selected by the university’s administration and faculty has a record of scholarships and service to the university community and has a positive impact while on the Ole Miss campus.
Treadwell graduated BRHS in 2016 and is graduating magna cum laude from the University of Mississippi as a member of the Sally Barksdale Honors College majoring in biochemistry with a minor in biology society and health.
She was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi, Mortar Board, Omicron Delta Kappa and Order of the Omega honor societies. Additionally, Treadwell was selected for the 2020 Class of Who’s Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi. She served as the president of the Columns Society and vice president of Tri Delta sorority. She recently defended her thesis on the effect of alpha-tocopherol and ascorbic acid on metastatic breast cancer.
Treadwell will be attending Tulane University Medical School this fall. She is the daughter of Karen and Mark Allen Treadwell III.