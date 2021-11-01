The Cooper Community Center's picnic tables were a five-year-old girl's dream Friday, littered with pink paint, glitter, rhinestones and pompoms, lending the impression that the group had just robbed a craft store.
Beside the tables, a dozen freshly painted pumpkins sat out to dry.
Linda Edwards, who celebrated Halloween enthusiastically, started the tradition a few years ago after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Her employer, Blue Bell Creameries in Sylacauga, held an annual trunk-or-treat and that year she decided to decorate her trunk pink, enlisting the help of friends and family by throwing a pumpkin-painting party.
"The first year she was diagnosed was the first year of the pumpkin painting," Linda's niece JaLynda Edwards said. "And we were like 'we need a way to celebrate' so we invited everybody and went to her house to paint pumpkins."
This year was the first year without Linda, who died of breast cancer in April at the age of 45. She left behind two sons, William Christopher Thompson II and Bakari Borden Jr., and JaLynda who she considered a daughter. It was JaLynda's idea to continue the tradition in her memory.
Jaz Edwards (left), Mary Ann Wallace, Jy'terious Hoytt, and Vanessa, Johnny and JaLynda Edwards pose for a photo at a pumpkin painting event held in memory of Linda Edwards at Cooper Community Center Friday.
"We just want to have this in her honor," said Linda's mother, Mary Ann Wallace. "She got breast cancer; she didn't let it stop her."
Linda was an Alexander City native who graduated from Benjamin Russell High School and, according to her obituary, continued to work at Blue Bell until her health would no longer allow. She also enjoyed fitness and could be seen jogging down Alexander City's Main Street so regularly, according to Wallace, that one of the storefronts always had a bottle of water waiting for her.
The turnout Friday, despite the drizzly fall weather, was a testament to the mark she left behind.
"We just got all our family," Wallace said. "We claim them, anyway; we claim all of them."